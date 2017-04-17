IRS Delay Stops $863M in Potential Fraudulent Refunds
WESLACO A new move from the IRS that delayed refunds for tens of thousands of taxpayers was found to be effective. Anyone who used the earned income tax credit or the additional child tax credit when they filed their taxes had their refund delayed.
