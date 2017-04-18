Houston rapper Fat Tony drops new Wha...

Houston rapper Fat Tony drops new Whataburger-loving single

Rapper Fat Tony of Houston has always been a very vocal champion of Texas' own Whataburger. Now he's released a song to honor the late-night fast food staple.

Weslaco, TX

