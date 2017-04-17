Hidalgo Co. Residents to Receive Appraisal Notices Soon
WESLACO Hidalgo County will start sending out appraisal notices so property owners can learn how much their land is worth. Gonzalez said the notice usually gives a property owner an estimate on their next property tax bill among other information.
