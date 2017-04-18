DHS Oig Hotline Number Used in Fake Calls to Obtain Information

WESLACO The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General is issuing an alert to warn citizens of reports that the DHS OIG Hotline telephone number was recently part of a telephone spoofing scheme targeting individuals throughout the country. The perpetrators represent themselves as employees with U.S. Immigration and can alter caller ID systems to make it appear the call is coming from the DHS OIG number.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.