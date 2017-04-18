Charles Allen tapped for 'Service to ...

Charles Allen tapped for 'Service to Cotton' award at PCG annual meeting

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Southwest Farm Press

Dr. Charles Allen, associate department head for Extension entomology programs within the Department of Entomology at Texas A&M, is the Plains Cotton Growers first ever "Service to Cotton" award winner for 2017. Danny Nusser, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension regional program leader, North Region, presented Allen , associate department head for Extension entomology programs within the Department of Entomology at Texas A&M, with the award at the PCG 60th Annual Meeting last week in Lubbock.

