Affidavit: Deputy allegedly used belt on child, left bruises

Too much force - that is what the guardian of a child alleges a Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputy used when disciplining the child with a belt. Jayson Andrew Rivera, of Weslaco, is accused of leaving bruises on an unidentified child in early January after allegedly spanking the child when the child became upset, according to a recently obtained probable cause affidavit.

