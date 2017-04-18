AEP Requesting $28M in Distribution Cost Recovery
WESLACO AEP Texas is asking the state's public utility commission to increase their distribution rates. This means people across the Rio Grande Valley could soon pay more for electricity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
