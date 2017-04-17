17-month prison sentence for smugglin...

17-month prison sentence for smuggling - coordinator'

A Mexican national residing in Weslaco will serve more than a year in federal prison after he was sentenced in connection with transporting and harboring undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced Francisco Ramos-Medrano to 17 months in federal prison Tuesday in connection for his role in smuggling undocumented immigrants into the country.

