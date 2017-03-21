Weslaco tackles repair work at railro...

Weslaco tackles repair work at railroad crossings

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: TheMonitor.com

The railroad crossing at Border Avenue and Business 83 is under construction as part of the City of Weslaco's efforts to address long-needed infrastructural upgrades. The railroad crossing at Border Avenue and Business 83 is under construction as part of the City of Weslaco's efforts to address long-needed infrastructural upgrades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for Mar 10 oldfriend 1
need help in getting a pomeranian puppy Feb '17 vicente55 1
Melissa Villarreal Jan '17 Medina 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
Bus Driver (May '16) May '16 Parent 1
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,728,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC