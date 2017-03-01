Top spellers to compete for spot at n...

Top spellers to compete for spot at national Bee

The area's top young spellers will gather Saturday to compete for the chance to represent the Rio Grande Valley at the National Spelling Bee. Fifty-two students from throughout the Rio Grande Valley are scheduled to compete at the 29th annual Rio Grande Valley Regional Spelling Bee at the South Texas College-Mid Valley Campus in Weslaco.

Weslaco, TX

