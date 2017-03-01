Top spellers to compete for spot at national Bee
The area's top young spellers will gather Saturday to compete for the chance to represent the Rio Grande Valley at the National Spelling Bee. Fifty-two students from throughout the Rio Grande Valley are scheduled to compete at the 29th annual Rio Grande Valley Regional Spelling Bee at the South Texas College-Mid Valley Campus in Weslaco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help in getting a pomeranian puppy
|Feb 3
|vicente55
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Jan '17
|Medina
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
|Francisco Charles (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Thanks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC