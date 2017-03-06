Tailynn Contreras of McAllen named 2018 RGVLS Covergirl
This weekend the 2018 Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show Covergirl competition was held in Mercedes with Tailynn Contreras of McAllen being chosen the winner. She will be pictured on the cover of next year's livestock show program.
