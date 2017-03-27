Onion Fest a tasty hit for all ages

WESLACO,Tx- A raw 1015 Onion gets chopped and ready to batter and fry at the 2017 Onion Fest Festival In Weslaco Saturday March 25,2017. Photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] WESLACO,Tx- Kids frolic inside the Ninja Jump at The Onion Fest 2017 in Weslaco Saturday March 25,2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.