Lockdown lifted at Weslaco schools following hit-and-run manhunt

A lockdown at two local schools this afternoon has been lifted after a manhunt in the area prompted authorities to take precautions, Weslaco ISD Public Information Officer Arminda "Mindy" MuA oz confirmed. Jena Palacios, a spokesperson for the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, said Tuesday that one of two suspects believed involved in a hit-and-run incident, which led to lockdowns at Mary Hoge Middle School and A.N. "Tony" Rico Elementary School, has been apprehended while the other continues to evade authorities.

