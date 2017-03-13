Lockdown lifted at Weslaco schools fo...

Lockdown lifted at Weslaco schools following hit-and-run manhunt

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: TheMonitor.com

A lockdown at two local schools this afternoon has been lifted after a manhunt in the area prompted authorities to take precautions, Weslaco ISD Public Information Officer Arminda "Mindy" MuA oz confirmed. Jena Palacios, a spokesperson for the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, said Tuesday that one of two suspects believed involved in a hit-and-run incident, which led to lockdowns at Mary Hoge Middle School and A.N. "Tony" Rico Elementary School, has been apprehended while the other continues to evade authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for Mar 10 oldfriend 1
need help in getting a pomeranian puppy Feb '17 vicente55 1
Melissa Villarreal Jan '17 Medina 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
News Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For Sep '16 Esmer 1
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,185 • Total comments across all topics: 279,570,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC