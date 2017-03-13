Lockdown lifted at Weslaco schools following hit-and-run manhunt
A lockdown at two local schools this afternoon has been lifted after a manhunt in the area prompted authorities to take precautions, Weslaco ISD Public Information Officer Arminda "Mindy" MuA oz confirmed. Jena Palacios, a spokesperson for the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, said Tuesday that one of two suspects believed involved in a hit-and-run incident, which led to lockdowns at Mary Hoge Middle School and A.N. "Tony" Rico Elementary School, has been apprehended while the other continues to evade authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for
|Mar 10
|oldfriend
|1
|need help in getting a pomeranian puppy
|Feb '17
|vicente55
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Jan '17
|Medina
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC