Fire at Abandoned House in Weslaco
An investigation is underway after an early morning fire in Weslaco on Sunday. Firefighters responded to the fire near Fifth Street and Nebraska Avenue just after 11 a.m. Crews arrived to find the structure fully engulfed.
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help in getting a pomeranian puppy
|Feb 3
|vicente55
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Jan '17
|Medina
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
|Francisco Charles (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Thanks
|1
