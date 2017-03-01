Fire at Abandoned House in Weslaco

Fire at Abandoned House in Weslaco

An investigation is underway after an early morning fire in Weslaco on Sunday. Firefighters responded to the fire near Fifth Street and Nebraska Avenue just after 11 a.m. Crews arrived to find the structure fully engulfed.

