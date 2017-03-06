EDITORIAL: Weslaco's impressive economic developments
A rendering of the Innovation Incubation Center in Weslaco, where UTRGV will partner with city and EDC leaders to create a multi-use incubator facility. The recent addition of a Slim Chickens, the popular chain restaurant, to Weslaco is just the latest in economic development plans that city staff have been working toward for months and which all seem to be coming together right now for the Mid Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help in getting a pomeranian puppy
|Feb '17
|vicente55
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Jan '17
|Medina
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
|Francisco Charles (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Thanks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC