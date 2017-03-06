DPS traffic stop leads to more than a...

DPS traffic stop leads to more than a $11 million drug seizure

WESLACO, TX. - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Saturday arrested one suspect and seized nearly a ton of marijuana after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Hidalgo County.

