Company Working to Restore Weslaco Damaged Landlines
A representative for the company said crews responded to nearly 3,500 damaged lines in the area. They said crews worked to restore service for more than five hours.
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help in getting a pomeranian puppy
|Feb '17
|vicente55
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Jan '17
|Medina
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
|Francisco Charles (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Thanks
|1
