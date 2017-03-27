COMMENTARY | Legislature: Treat all T...

COMMENTARY | Legislature: Treat all Texas students equally

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: TheMonitor.com

IDEA Public Schools' new headquarters, located on West Pike Boulevard in Weslaco, is a complex that measures 33,200 square feet and comes equipped with more than just administrative offices but massive training and event center accommodations, as well as modern workspaces that promote healthy living, such as treadmill desks and a quarter-mile walking trail. Seen inside IDEA Public School's new headquarters in Weslaco is one of several conference rooms, all of which come equipped with video conferencing capabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for Mar 10 oldfriend 1
need help in getting a pomeranian puppy Feb '17 vicente55 1
Melissa Villarreal Jan '17 Medina 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
Bus Driver (May '16) May '16 Parent 1
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,793 • Total comments across all topics: 279,893,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC