COMMENTARY | Legislature: Treat all Texas students equally

IDEA Public Schools' new headquarters, located on West Pike Boulevard in Weslaco, is a complex that measures 33,200 square feet and comes equipped with more than just administrative offices but massive training and event center accommodations, as well as modern workspaces that promote healthy living, such as treadmill desks and a quarter-mile walking trail. Seen inside IDEA Public School's new headquarters in Weslaco is one of several conference rooms, all of which come equipped with video conferencing capabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.