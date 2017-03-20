2 New Zika Cases Confirmed in Cameron Co.
WESLACO There are seven new Zika cases in the state of Texas and two of them are from Cameron County. The total confirmed cases in the county now stands at 31, with the combining numbers of travel and locally acquired cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for
|Mar 10
|oldfriend
|1
|need help in getting a pomeranian puppy
|Feb '17
|vicente55
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Jan '17
|Medina
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Bus Driver (May '16)
|May '16
|Parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC