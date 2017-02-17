Weslaco Wastewater Collection System ...

Weslaco Wastewater Collection System Under Investigation

It happened on Feb. 10 when about 250,000 gallons of sanitary sewer water was discharged from a manhole into a ditch on the along 5 Mile in Weslaco. People who live nearby weren't notified by the city of Weslaco.

Weslaco, TX

