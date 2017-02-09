Weslaco students to speak with NASA a...

Weslaco students to speak with NASA astronaut on space station

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

Weslaco ISD students will have the opportunity on Thursday to speak to a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station. Arminda "Mindy" MuA oz, public information officer for the district, said on Monday that students will be making the "earth-to-space" call at around 11 a.m. for a 20-minute conversation scheduled to air live on NASA Television and on the agency's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 16 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
need help in getting a pomeranian puppy Feb 3 vicente55 1
Melissa Villarreal Jan '17 Medina 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
News Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For Sep '16 Esmer 1
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,622 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC