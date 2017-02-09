Weslaco students to speak with NASA astronaut on space station

Weslaco ISD students will have the opportunity on Thursday to speak to a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station. Arminda "Mindy" MuA oz, public information officer for the district, said on Monday that students will be making the "earth-to-space" call at around 11 a.m. for a 20-minute conversation scheduled to air live on NASA Television and on the agency's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.