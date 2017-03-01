Weslaco Girls to Sweet 16

Weslaco Girls to Sweet 16

Wednesday Feb 22

Brianna Pena scored 30 points to lead Weslaco past United on Tuesday night, and back to the UIL big school Sweet 16 for the fourth time in five seasons. Weslaco will face Brandeis in Laredo on Friday night at 6 pm in the 6A Regional semi-finals.

