Weslaco EDC commissions artist to cover empty storefronts with murals

The Weslaco Economic Development Corporation has commissioned Juan "Jay" BallA , creator of the popular Sip & Dip Painting events, to create murals that will cover empty storefronts located on Texas Boulevard. The Weslaco Economic Development Corporation has commissioned Juan "Jay" BallA , creator of the popular Sip & Dip Painting events, to create murals that will cover empty storefronts located on Texas Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.