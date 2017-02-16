Weslaco Chamber Morning Meet Up set for Feb. 22

The Weslaco Chamber of Commerce will host a Morning Meet Up at Carl's Jr. at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. The event will be a special meet and greet for Rene Lopez, CEO of Knapp Medical Center. Breakfast will be provided; don't forget the business cards for networking! Carl's Jr. is located at 1408 W. Expressway 83 in Weslaco.

