Warm weather and sunshine prompt early field prep in South Texas

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Southwest Farm Press

While spring is still a few weeks away, warm temperatures and abundant sunshine has many South Texas farmers anxious for the start of the 2017 crop year, and they haven't been sitting idly by as the days get longer and daytime temperatures push well into the 80s. Already, tractors have been running hard to get the ground tilled in most fields from south of Victoria h down the coast as far as the tip of Texas and the U.S./Mexico border.

Weslaco, TX

