UTRGV moving forward with Weslaco project
A project one year in the making is moving forward as the University of Texas Board of Regents gave the green light for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to lease space in the upcoming business incubator in Weslaco. The partnership between the City of Weslaco, its Economic Development Corporation and UTRGV was announced last year, as well as plans to develop a mixed-use incubator aimed at promoting education, entrepreneurship and economic development.
