Leadership Mid Valley and LaserLux to host After Hours Mixer

Courtesy photo The Weslaco Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours Mixer in honor of Leadership Mid Valley Class XII, sponsored by LaserLux of Mercedes. Pictured L-R: William Feeney, InterNational Bank; Omar Rodriguez, Rio Bank; David Arce, City of Weslaco; Maria Cisneros, Weslaco EDC; Cruz and Laura Lopez, LaserLux; Robert Donalson, Texas Regional Bank and Leadership Steering Committee; Linda Calderon, Holiday Inn Express Hotel; Lupita Borrego, Texas National Bank, Grisel Cavazos, Magic Valley Electric Co-Op and Jason Vargas, Weslaco Chamber of Commerce.

