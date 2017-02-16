Lack of Sidewalks in Mercedes Causing Issues for Man in Motorized Chair
MERCEDES A man bound to a motorized chair said there are no sidewalks to use in Mercedes. He said it's putting his live at risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|need help in getting a pomeranian puppy
|Feb 3
|vicente55
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Jan '17
|Medina
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC