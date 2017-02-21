House Speaker Paul Ryan confirms McAllen visit
The Office of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan publicly confirmed his visit to McAllen for the first time Wednesday morning amid tight security. "The speaker will be visiting McAllen, Texas Wednesday to examine the challenges of securing our border and learn more about the issues facing border communities," spokeswoman AshLee Strong said in a brief email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|need help in getting a pomeranian puppy
|Feb 3
|vicente55
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Jan '17
|Medina
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC