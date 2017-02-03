Homeland Security Secretary, Governor...

Homeland Security Secretary, Governor in RGV for Border Tour

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: KRGV

WESLACO U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will join Governor Greg Abbott on a tour of the U.S.-Mexico border. The two will be in the Rio Grande Valley to meet with the men and women who are on the front lines of border security.

