EDITORIAL: US immigration raids stoke...

EDITORIAL: US immigration raids stoke unnecessary fears

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: TheMonitor.com

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, right, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, center, talk as they prepare to tour the Texas border with Mexico in a helicopter Wednesday February 1, 2017 at the Texas Department of Public Safety regional headquarters in Weslaco, Texas. photo by Nathan [email protected] Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and Texas Governor Greg Abbott take off in a helicopter tour of the Texas border with Mexico Wednesday February 1, 2017 at the Texas Department of Public Safety regional headquarters in Weslaco, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
need help in getting a pomeranian puppy Feb 3 vicente55 1
Melissa Villarreal Jan '17 Medina 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
News Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For Sep '16 Esmer 1
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,632 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC