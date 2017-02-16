EDITORIAL: US immigration raids stoke unnecessary fears

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, right, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, center, talk as they prepare to tour the Texas border with Mexico in a helicopter Wednesday February 1, 2017 at the Texas Department of Public Safety regional headquarters in Weslaco, Texas. photo by Nathan [email protected] Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and Texas Governor Greg Abbott take off in a helicopter tour of the Texas border with Mexico Wednesday February 1, 2017 at the Texas Department of Public Safety regional headquarters in Weslaco, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.