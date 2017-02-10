DPS arrests Alamo resident for posses...

DPS arrests Alamo resident for possession of 239 pounds of marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: TheMonitor.com

Department of Public Safety officers and Border Patrol agents arrested a 20-year-old Alamo resident with 239 pounds of marijuana on Wednesday after a car chase. Jonathan Chavez is being charged with possession, evading arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he hit a DPS Patrol unit with his vehicle, a 1999 gray Honda Civic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr Mike trin 1,092
need help in getting a pomeranian puppy Feb 3 vicente55 1
Melissa Villarreal Jan '17 Medina 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
News Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For Sep '16 Esmer 1
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,753,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC