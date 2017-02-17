Dozens of Valley couples marry as judge waives fees on Valetine's Day
PHARR,Tx- Itzayna Reyna,23, kisses her husband Eduardo Garcia,27, of Weslaco after a mass wedding at Justice of the Peace Jerry Munoz Precinct 2, Place 2during Tuesday Feb.14,2017. Photo by Delcia Lopez dlopez@themonitor.com PHARR,Tx- Jason Renteria,21, touches the cheek of his soon to be wife, Vianey Salazar,20, of Mercedes as they wait outside at Justice of the Peace Jerry Munoz Precinct 2, Place 2 for their mass wedding that includes 30 couples Tuesday Feb.14,2017.
