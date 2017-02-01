DHS' Kelly says he'll 'be down a lot'...

DHS' Kelly says he'll 'be down a lot' on first trip to southern border

Homeland Security Sec. John Kelly promised agency employees during his inaugural visit to the southern border on Wednesday that he will regularly travel down there to take inventory of U.S. border security efforts. "I'll be down a lot," Kelly told an estimated 30 senior officials from various DHS agencies at the Wednesday morning meeting at the Texas Department of Public Safety headquarters in Weslaco, Texas, located nine miles north of Mexico.

