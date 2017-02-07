Citrus industry seeks public's help

Citrus industry seeks public's help

Over the next five years Mexican Fruit Flies could cost the citrus industry $1.44 billion in lost revenues in three states including Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In addition, other parasites such as the Asian Citrus Psyllid could contribute even more to lost citrus revenues, according to South Texas Citrus Alert .

