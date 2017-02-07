Citrus industry seeks public's help
Over the next five years Mexican Fruit Flies could cost the citrus industry $1.44 billion in lost revenues in three states including Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In addition, other parasites such as the Asian Citrus Psyllid could contribute even more to lost citrus revenues, according to South Texas Citrus Alert .
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help in getting a pomeranian puppy
|Feb 3
|vicente55
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Melissa Villarreal
|Jan '17
|Medina
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
