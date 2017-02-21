Business leaders, congressmen discuss linked economies
As House Speaker Paul Ryan made a historic trip to the Texas-Mexico border, U.S. Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Filemon Vela led a panel discussion on border business at the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council in Weslaco.
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|need help in getting a pomeranian puppy
|Feb 3
|vicente55
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Jan '17
|Medina
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
