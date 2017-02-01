BISD Spelling Bee set for Saturday

BISD Spelling Bee set for Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Independent School District will hold its 2017 Spelling Bee on Saturday morning in the Porter Early College High School auditorium at 3500 International Blvd. BISD's 48 best 2016-2017 elementary and middle school spellers will represent their schools at the Bee. The theme is "Building Words One Tile at a Time."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
Melissa Villarreal Jan 4 Medina 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
News Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For Sep '16 Esmer 1
Francisco Charles Aug '16 Thanks 1
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,308 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC