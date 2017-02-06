Agencies Educate People on How to Protect Citrus Plants
WESLACO The Texas Department of Agriculture and the USDA are working with cities in the Rio Grande Valley to educate people on how they can help out the citrus industry. The two quarantine zones remain in place for the Valley, one for citrus greening and the other for the Mexican fruit fly.
