Willacy, Raymondville hope hospitality sways visiting Texas politicians
Come Saturday, the county and its leading city will have five to six hours as the exclusive focus of Texas lawmakers touring the region on the RGV Legislative Tour 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Melissa Villarreal
|Jan 4
|Medina
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
|Francisco Charles
|Aug '16
|Thanks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC