Weslaco, Donna ban smoking
This week, Weslaco and Donna became the 59th and 60th cities in Texas, respectively, to adopt a comprehensive smoking ordinance designed to protect employees and the public from secondhand smoke. In doing so, they joined Brownsville, Harlingen, Pharr, Mission, Edinburg and Alton as Rio GrandeValley communities to have enacted regulations regulating smoking in public places.
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Melissa Villarreal
|Jan 4
|Medina
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec 14
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
|Francisco Charles
|Aug '16
|Thanks
|1
