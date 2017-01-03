Weslaco, Donna ban smoking

This week, Weslaco and Donna became the 59th and 60th cities in Texas, respectively, to adopt a comprehensive smoking ordinance designed to protect employees and the public from secondhand smoke. In doing so, they joined Brownsville, Harlingen, Pharr, Mission, Edinburg and Alton as Rio GrandeValley communities to have enacted regulations regulating smoking in public places.

