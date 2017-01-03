Verizon launches trial of pre-paid se...

Verizon launches trial of pre-paid service in RGV market

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: TheMonitor.com

Crimson Cellular franchises have been chosen to offer Verizon pre-paid service in the Rio Grande Valley market, a trial test for one of the top mobile carriers in the country. Crimson Cellular franchises have been chosen to offer Verizon pre-paid service in the Rio Grande Valley market, a trial test for one of the top mobile carriers in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
Melissa Villarreal Jan 4 Medina 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec 14 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
News Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For Sep '16 Esmer 1
Francisco Charles Aug '16 Thanks 1
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,383 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,242

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC