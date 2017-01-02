Texas and region

The U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado said one of the three people killed Saturday when two small planes collided in midair north of Dallas was a cadet at the school. Academy officials said in a statement Monday that Cadet 4th Class Timothy Barber was killed in the crash near Aero Country Airport, a private airport near McKinney.

