State rep aims to prevent celebratory gunfire
After being hit in the head with a bullet shortly after midnight on New Year's Eve, state Rep. Armando Martinez plans to file legislation aimed at reducing or preventing celebratory gun firings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec 14
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
|Francisco Charles
|Aug '16
|Thanks
|1
|Cool
|Aug '16
|The b u love to ...
|1
|MERCEDES, TX. - Pastor Andres "Andy" Martinez (Nov '08)
|Jul '16
|connie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC