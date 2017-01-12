Rio Grande Valley native pens emotion...

Rio Grande Valley native pens emotional memoir

Thursday Jan 12

Sergio A. Tinoco's has countless stories about his experiences as a migrant worker, a military veteran and as a federal employee working on the border, that he turned them into a memoir. Tinoco, 42, is the author of "Proud American" a book that captures the life of a migrant, soldier and federal agent.

