Obama commutes sentences for 330 more federal prisoners

President Obama commuted the sentences of 330 more federal prisoners on Thursday, the second batch of clemency grants in his final week in office. Mr. Obama's action brought the total number of commutations during his presidency to a record-breaking 1,715, far more than any president in history.

