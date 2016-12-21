NYE celebratory gunfire -- rampant and dangerous Read Story Kevin Reece
Communities throughout Texas continue to be wary of New Year's Eve celebrations where culture, tradition, and outright stupidity lead people to fire loaded guns into the air. Just ask a state lawmaker in Weslaco who just had a bullet removed from his skull.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec 14
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
|Francisco Charles
|Aug '16
|Thanks
|1
|Cool
|Aug '16
|The b u love to ...
|1
|MERCEDES, TX. - Pastor Andres "Andy" Martinez (Nov '08)
|Jul '16
|connie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC