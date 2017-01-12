Low-Income Families Search for Alternatives after Lite-Up Texas Ends
A program to help low-income families pay their energy bills ended, leaving people trying to figure out what to do next. Weslaco resident Frances Medrano said she thought twice about touching her thermostat when temperatures went below freezing over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Wang
|1,021
|Melissa Villarreal
|Jan 4
|Medina
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec 14
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
|Francisco Charles
|Aug '16
|Thanks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC