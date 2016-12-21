Lawmaker hit by bullet recovers after...

Lawmaker hit by bullet recovers after new yeara s incident

A state lawmaker says he is recovering after being struck in the head during a New Year's Eve celebration by what he suspects was celebratory gunfire. State Rep. Armando Martinez told The Monitor newspaper that he had gathered with his family late Saturday at a residence near the South Texas town of Weslaco.

