Hey Texplainer: Is it legal for me to...

Hey Texplainer: Is it legal for me to shoot my gun into the air in celebration?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texas Tribune

Hey Texplainer: A state lawmaker who was hit in the head by a stray bullet during a New Year's celebration says he plans to file a bill to stop "celebratory gunfire." Isn't shooting your gun into the air already illegal in Texas? Firing a gun to express your jubilation is always stupid - as the plight of state Rep. Armando Martinez , D-Weslaco, highlights - but it's not always illegal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 9 hr New Resident 1,001
Melissa Villarreal Wed Medina 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec 14 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
News Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For Sep '16 Esmer 1
Francisco Charles Aug '16 Thanks 1
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Hidalgo County was issued at January 06 at 2:42PM CST

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,100 • Total comments across all topics: 277,661,110

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC