Hey Texplainer: Is it legal for me to shoot my gun into the air in celebration?

Hey Texplainer: A state lawmaker who was hit in the head by a stray bullet during a New Year's celebration says he plans to file a bill to stop "celebratory gunfire." Isn't shooting your gun into the air already illegal in Texas? Firing a gun to express your jubilation is always stupid - as the plight of state Rep. Armando Martinez , D-Weslaco, highlights - but it's not always illegal.

