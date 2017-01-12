Expressway Reopened in Weslaco after ...

Expressway Reopened in Weslaco after Fatal Morning Accident

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: KRGV

Weslaco police said an 18-wheeler struck an elderly woman around 4:30 a.m. It happened on the eastbound lanes just before the Texas Boulevard exit. The lanes were closed between Westgate Drive and Texas Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr Analyst 1,017
Melissa Villarreal Jan 4 Medina 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec 14 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
News Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For Sep '16 Esmer 1
Francisco Charles Aug '16 Thanks 1
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC