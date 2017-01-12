Expressway Reopened in Weslaco after Fatal Morning Accident
Weslaco police said an 18-wheeler struck an elderly woman around 4:30 a.m. It happened on the eastbound lanes just before the Texas Boulevard exit. The lanes were closed between Westgate Drive and Texas Boulevard.
